RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.94. 3,204,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,916. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24.

