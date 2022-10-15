RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $58.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,317,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $58,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,240. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

