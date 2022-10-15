RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 311.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,507,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $137,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. 27,584,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,891,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

