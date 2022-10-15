RKL Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

