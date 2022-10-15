RKL Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,733 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,004,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115,518.5% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 804,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,033,000 after buying an additional 804,009 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.10. 1,389,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,658. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.84 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

