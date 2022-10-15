RKL Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,846 shares of company stock worth $40,884,728. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Down 2.2 %

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.94.

NYSE:HSY traded down $5.09 on Friday, reaching $222.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $172.72 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

