RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the September 15th total of 9,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 3,218,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $176,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

