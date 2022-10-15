RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 592,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RMGC stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,399. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 303,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 146,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.