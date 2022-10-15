Royal Bank of Canada Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$59.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$67.07.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$55.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.10. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$45.20 and a 52-week high of C$65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74.

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.4178113 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

