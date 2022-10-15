Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Trading 3.6% Higher

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.05 and last traded at $58.93. 5,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 679,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ryanair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €17.70 ($18.06) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 172,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,880,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

