Ryder System, Inc. (R) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on December 16th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Ryder System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Ryder System Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE R opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

