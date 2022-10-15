Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in September

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,362. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

