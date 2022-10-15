Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 56.8% in September

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,362. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
