Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 4,501,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,662. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 1,471.2% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.