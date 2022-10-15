Safe Market Cap Tops $106.68 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Safe coin can now be bought for $5.12 or 0.00026712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $106.68 million and approximately $128,282.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00287134 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00133485 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060046 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.35608722 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $116,707.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

