SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One SafeMoon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 99.1% lower against the dollar. SafeMoon has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $179.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003157 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.28 or 0.27392719 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000755 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010699 BTC.
SafeMoon Token Profile
SafeMoon was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,022,074,125,306 tokens. SafeMoon’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.