Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.84.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,296. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $142.22. 5,738,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,077,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

