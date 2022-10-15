Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.4% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,738,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,023. The company has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.37 and its 200 day moving average is $172.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,599,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $390,931.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,599,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,458 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,296 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

