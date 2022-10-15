Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.88. 6,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,378,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,184 shares of company stock worth $1,558,593. Corporate insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 25.0% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 377,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.