Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $4.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAND shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

