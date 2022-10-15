Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Shares of SSL opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

