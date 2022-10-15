Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,620. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares in the company, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

