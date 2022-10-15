Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Sanofi Price Performance
NYSE SNY opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42.
About Sanofi
