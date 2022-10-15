Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 251,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

STSA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 68,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.08.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.