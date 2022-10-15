Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 59.8% from the September 15th total of 251,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
STSA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. 68,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.65. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.08.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
STSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
