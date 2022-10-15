SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 66.3% in September

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the September 15th total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SaverOne 2014

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

SaverOne 2014 Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SVRE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 3,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,414. SaverOne 2014 has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.