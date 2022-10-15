SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) vs. Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Head to Head Survey

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SaverOne 2014 and Thoughtworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A Thoughtworks 0 2 6 0 2.75

Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $20.61, suggesting a potential upside of 124.03%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $140,000.00 15.51 -$8.20 million N/A N/A Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 2.68 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -17.69

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Thoughtworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SaverOne 2014 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thoughtworks.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A Thoughtworks -12.27% -16.86% -7.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.7% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

