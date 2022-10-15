Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 531,400 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the September 15th total of 284,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Scatec ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

STECF stock remained flat at $13.30 during midday trading on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

Scatec ASA Company Profile

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.