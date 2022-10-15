Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.16.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
SLB stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,511,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,171. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73.
Schlumberger Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
