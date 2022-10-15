Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.41

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 103289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

