Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $28.12. 8,846,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.