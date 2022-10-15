Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.07

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.07 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after buying an additional 567,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after buying an additional 362,744 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after buying an additional 282,192 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 271,309 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

