Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after acquiring an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

SCHB traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,750. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

