Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,138,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,063,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

SCHD opened at $67.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

