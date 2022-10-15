SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Up 6.2%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 10,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 5,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

