Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$156.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.83.

CNI stock opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,891,000 after buying an additional 721,007 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

