SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85.
SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,557.60% and a negative return on equity of 169.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).
