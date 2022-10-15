SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

Shares of SCYX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.85.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,557.60% and a negative return on equity of 169.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

About SCYNEXIS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 274.9% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 454,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 333,250 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

