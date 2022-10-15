Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,374,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,831,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

