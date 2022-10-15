Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $45.85. 1,123,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,311. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.25 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

