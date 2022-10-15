Secret Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $21.85 million and $2,047.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00713723 USD and is down -4.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,013.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

