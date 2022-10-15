Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.46. 345,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $81.98. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $907.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.86 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.