Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Up 37.5% in September

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.23% of Sentage as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Sentage Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 2,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,600. Sentage has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

