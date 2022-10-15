Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $279.00

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$279.00 and last traded at C$279.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$306.25.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$694.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$351.21.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($142.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Senvest Capital

Senvest Capital Company Profile

In other news, Director Frank Daniel sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$333.70, for a total transaction of C$266,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,614,527.40.

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. It invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

Featured Articles

