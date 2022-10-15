Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 17th

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SEVN stock opened at 9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.26. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a twelve month low of 9.11 and a twelve month high of 11.80.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

