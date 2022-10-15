SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 717,683 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3,361.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,000,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,015 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 525,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 64.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

