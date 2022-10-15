SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,518 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 1.30% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 347,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $24.52.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

