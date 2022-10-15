SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,433,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,537 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.82 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $205.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

