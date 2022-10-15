Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.28

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 131887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Sharp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

