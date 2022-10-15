Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.96

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$32.96 and last traded at C$33.10, with a volume of 28785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.80.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

About Shaw Communications

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.12%.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.