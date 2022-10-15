Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 target price on Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shawcor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.86.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.30.

Insider Activity

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$307.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Shawcor will post 1.7840465 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.