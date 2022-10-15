Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $257.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.26.

NYSE SHW opened at $201.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $668,384,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

