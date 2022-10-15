Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Drops By 26.7%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of VCXAW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.
